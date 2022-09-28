Alina Omanski, 36, has been named as the woman from Nahariya who was killed in a Georgia traffic accident.

The accident, which took place near Batumi, Georgia, on Friday, left two Israeli women dead and 17 Israelis injured.

Omanski's coffin arrived in Israel on Tuesday night, and the funeral will be held in Nahariya. She is survived by her husband, Stas, nine-and-a-half-year-old twins, and a daughter aged 4.5.

"I lost half my soul," Stas said. "It happened exactly on my fortieth birthday, which we celebrated on Friday. She was an amazing woman, so real, so true. She was my best friend. She was an amazing mother and a loyal daughter. She always thought first about her parents."

"I would call her wonderwoman, everyone loved her. The number of people who are calling and sending their condolences is simply outstanding. I lost half my soul. With all my lackings - she was my advantage."

Stas continued, "She was the engine of our home, she knew how to push forward. I always said, 'If not for you, I don't know where I would be.' She always wanted to manage to do things. She always wanted to see the world, to go out and spend time with friends and be with the children. Family was very important to her. We just moved to a new apartment and she planned that we would start doing family meals together. She hadn't yet really managed to enjoy this house."

Alina immigrated to Israel in 1995, and met her husband Stas in 2008. They flew to Georgia to celebrate his 40th birthday, a trip that ended in tragedy.