A 25-year-old Israeli man was found lifeless Saturday in his apartment in the city of Uman, Ukraine, ZAKA's international division reported.

Upon receiving the report, ZAKA volunteers were called to the scene. They are operating at the scene in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, the family, and local authorities.

According to the volunteers’ assessment, the incident was most likely caused by carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, emitted from a gas-powered heating system installed in the apartment.

ZAKA is handling the process of transferring the deceased’s body to Israel for burial.

The family has been informed of the details of the incident.