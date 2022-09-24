Four Israelis who were injured in a deadly accident in Georgia arrived in Israel on Saturday on a plane chartered by the Clal insurance company.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), among the wounded is a 38-year-old woman who is in serious condition after suffering a multi-system injury. She was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center.

A 62-year-old man was evacuated to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital in light condition after suffering injuries to his chest. Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa received a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in light condition, both of whom had suffered injuries to their limbs.

The accident, which occurred Friday near the city of Batumi, Georgia, left two Israeli women, residents of Bat Yam and Nahariya, dead. Seventeen other Israelis were injured in the accident after their minibus collided with another vehicle on a road in the mountains.

Israeli Ambassador to Georgia Hadas Meitzad and Consul Hadas Cohen said that they are working with the others involved in the accident, who remained in the country.

Asaf Kanfu, age 37 from the town of Hosen, was lightly injured in the accident. He recalled: "We were on a trip to the waterfalls, after the first stop, towards the large waterfall a huge truck veered and rammed into us along the entire length of the bus. I saw it happen, I pulled Karina towards me. We were sitting in the rear seat, I think that's where those who died also sat. We didn't know anyone. At first it was quiet, everyone flew to the other side and there was a lot of glass and then there were screams and we saw the men of the trapped women, the seats were on top of them."