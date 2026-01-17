Singer Itay Levy reportedly received threats and calls urging him not to travel to France after images circulated showing him performing for soldiers from the Kfir Brigade. Following the backlash, Levy disabled comments on his Instagram account.

According to a report by Mako, organizers took additional steps ahead of the event in an effort to ease tensions. One such move was the removal of the word “Israel" from the concert’s promotional materials.

Advertisements displayed across France and on the website of Keren Hayesod, which is producing the event, were updated to omit any reference to Israel.

The version Levy shared on his Instagram account on December 10 stated in French that the concert proceeds would support post-traumatic care for residents of southern Israel. In the updated version now appearing online and in public spaces, the reference to Israel has been removed, leaving only a general mention of “residents of the south."