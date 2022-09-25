Israel Security Agency (ISA) chief Ronen Bar sent a stern warning to Gaza Hamas leader Yihya Sinwar on Saturday, suggesting he choose his steps wisely if he wishes to rebuild Gaza. According to Channel 12 News, Hamas responded to Bar's warnings, calling them a "diplomatic dead end".

According to Fauzi Barhoum, a spokesman for the terror organization, the ISA chief's warnings are not new, "They don't scare the Palestinian people or the resistance leadership. They reflect the political, defense, and military dead ends which the leadership of the occupation has reached."

The ISA has recently seen a rise in acts of terror in Judea and Samaria that were directed by Hamas operatives in Gaza. The trend has prompted ISA Chief Bar to state in a closed meeting: "[Hamas leader] Yihya Sinwar must choose between the reconstruction of Gaza and resistance. He can't do both at the same time. Wanting to improve the conditions Gazans and directing terror attacks in Judea and Samaria."

The ISA chief's warning comes on the backdrop of a continued rise in terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria, on Sunday, the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, terrorists placed an explosive device containing four kilograms of explosives at the gas station at the entrance to Kedumim in Samaria.

Bomb disposal teams neutralized the device, and there were no injuries. The terrorists escaped from the scene.