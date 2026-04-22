An IDF intelligence document sent in recent days to a highly restricted group within Israel’s political leadership reveals that the Hamas terror organization is managing to take significant advantage of the current ceasefire to rebuild itself.

According to information published by Channel 12 News, the organization is systematically working to restore and improve its force-building capabilities in the Gaza Strip while exploiting the complex political situation to buy time.

The document explicitly states that “Hamas is stalling for time while simultaneously organizing and improving its force-building in the Strip, including the rehabilitation of its military wing, accelerated recruitment of operatives, seizure of goods, and demonstrations of civil and governmental sovereignty in the territories it controls."

Although the report notes that Hamas has not yet managed to achieve a “technological or operational leap forward," the gradual process of rebuilding its capabilities is advancing steadily and in a concerning manner.

Security officials familiar with the details claim that developments on other fronts-primarily the confrontations involving Iran and Lebanon-are serving Hamas’s interests.

According to these officials, American attention is currently focused on other regional flashpoints, allowing Hamas to avoid meeting its obligations as outlined in President Donald Trump’s peace plan. The organization is exploiting loopholes in the agreements to reestablish its civilian control on the ground and take control of humanitarian goods entering the Gaza Strip.

Senior members of Israel’s security establishment expressed deep concern over the continuation of this trend, warning that the current reality could undermine the achievements of the war.