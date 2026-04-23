IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday identified a terrorist who operated in the area of the Yellow Line and approached the troops in a manner that posed an immediate threat.

Following the identification and in order to remove the threat, the troops eliminated the terrorist.

In the southern Gaza Strip in an additional incident, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," a military statement warned.