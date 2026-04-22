The IDF eliminated a terrorist who posed a threat and infiltrated Nir Oz during the October 7th Massacre.

In a joint announcement, the IDF and ISA announcement confirmed that troops on Tuesday "eliminated a terrorist who operated adjacent to the Yellow Line and approached the area where IDF troops are operating in the southern Gaza Strip, in a manner that posed an imminent threat."

Following intelligence analysis, the IDF and ISA confirmed that in the strike, the terrorist Khamis Muhammad Khamis Qassas, who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the brutal October 7th Massacre, was eliminated.

The IDF emphasized, "Recently, the terrorist systematically led additional terrorists to the Yellow Line area in order to execute attacks against IDF troops. Additionally, throughout the war, he led additional terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians."

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."