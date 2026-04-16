New details have emerged about the extraordinary bravery of Aner Shapira, a reconnaissance soldier in the Nahal Brigade, during the events in the so-called “death shelter" on October 7, 2023.

In recent days, his mother, Shira, shared findings from an IDF investigation presented to the family, revealing further details about his actions in his final moments.

According to the investigation, Shapira continued to act with exceptional determination even after being severely wounded, repeatedly throwing back grenades that had been hurled into the shelter by Hamas militants. “Aner threw about ten grenades, maybe even more," she said. “Even after he was hit by an RPG and lost one of his hands, he still managed to throw out two more grenades."

His mother emphasized that this was an act of rare courage, noting that in her son, creativity, responsibility, compassion, and bravery were inseparable: “For him, it was all one. The same person who cares deeply is the one who acts in the moment of truth."

During the terror attack, civilians who had fled the Nova music festival took shelter in a roadside bomb shelter near Re’im. Hamas militants threw grenades at them, and later footage showed Shapira repeatedly acting to push the danger away and protect those around him.

A total of 27 young people sought refuge in the shelter. Many were murdered, and only seven survived.