Jewish Home chairwoman Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has said in closed conversations that if her part reaches 2.5% in the polls, Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu will step in to help the party pass the electoral threshold, Kan Reshet Bet reported Sunday morning.

Shaked was asked in the talks how she will be able to close the gap between what her party receives in the polls and the electoral threshold. In response to the question, she replied: "The task is not to reach the electoral threshold, which stands at 3.25%. Rather, it is enough that we stand at 2.5 - 2.7% and then Netanyahu will take care of getting us past the electoral threshold."

In doing so, she is telling her people that if her party gets stronger, then Netanyahu will have no choice and he will order the Likud party to stop attacking her and will even help them the way he helps the Religious Zionism party,

Shaked met on Saturday night with Rabbi Chaim Druckman, the most senior rabbi in the Religious Zionist movement. The meeting was attended by the mayor of Givat Shmuel and number 2 in the party Yossi Brodny, MK Yomtob Kalfon, MK Orna Starkmann and Knesset candidates Amitai Porat and Nitsana Darshan-Leitner.

The party members met with Rabbi Druckman for a one-hour conversation and wished him Shana Tova. Minister Shaked and Brodny made clear to Rabbi Druckman that the Religious Zionist public has two slates running for the Knesset, and they expect support and reinforcement from him.

Kalfon told Israel National News, "We came tonight, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, all the members of the Jewish Home slate to be blessed by the eldest of the religious Zionist rabbis, Rabbi Chaim Druckman. Each of us said what was on his heart and the rabbi, as usual, listened attentively and strengthened us."