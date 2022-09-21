IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) and Border Police operated Tuesday night in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including Kafr Dura and the city of Hebron.

IDF forces operated in Kafr Sarta to arrest and interrogate five individuals suspected of involvement in a Tuesday terror attack in Holon which left an 84-year-old woman dead.

In addition, IDF forces operated in Ein Arik and in Dheisha, arresting two individuals suspected of involvement in terror activity.

At the same time, the forces operated in the villages of Dhinnaba and Nur Shams, arresting two additional suspects.

In Kafr Ni'ma, the forces worked to arrest two individuals suspected of involvement in terror activity. During the operation, fireworks were launched and firebombs and rocks were thrown at the forces, who responded using riot dispersal methods.

In total, 11 wanted terror suspects were arrested Tuesday night and taken for questioning by security forces.