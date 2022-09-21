Israeli security forces discovered the remains Wednesday morning of an Arab terrorist who brutally beat an elderly woman to death in central Israel Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, police confirmed that the murder of an 84-year-old woman on a street in Holon Tuesday was a terrorist attack.

The woman’s body was found near a construction site on Hashmonaim Street, after she was bludgeoned to death. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were forced to declare the woman dead.

Investigators say video footage from security cameras captured the murder, showing the terrorist, a Palestinian Arab man, using an object – likely from the construction site – to beat his victim to death.

Police later identified the terrorist as 28-year-old Musa Sarsur, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Qalqilya in western Samaria.

Sarsur entered Israel legally Tuesday morning with a valid work permit, authorities say.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sarsur murdered the victim, who lived in an apartment building adjacent to the construction site where Sarsur worked. He then fled the scene.

A day later, police found Sarsur dead on Bar Kochva Street in Tel Aviv. Authorities suspect the terrorist committed suicide after he discovered police were searching for him.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who is currently in New York for his United Nations General Assembly address, received an update on the terrorist attack and efforts to apprehend the perpetrator.

“Terrorism is the incarnation of pure evil,” Lapid said. “This was a terrible terrorist attack by a despicable, cowardly terrorist who murdered an elderly woman who couldn’t fight back.”

“Our security forces are currently working to find the terrorist, and I have faith that they will capture him. We will act firmly against terrorist, we will catch those who carry out terrorism and those who send [the terrorists]. I send my deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and offer my support in this terrible time.”