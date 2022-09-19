Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he is returning to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, and promised to provide updates on the impact of the FBI’s search last month in which agents seized classified documents taken from the White House.

“I’ll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In of my home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. I’ll be able to see for myself the results of the unnecessary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, as quoted by The Hill.

“It has already been proven that so much has been wrongfully taken, it is not a ‘pretty thing.’ So sad! The 4th Amendment, and much more, has been totally violated, a grave invasion of privacy. I will keep the American public informed on TRUTH!” he added.

FBI agents recovered over a hundred classified documents and dozens of empty folders marked classified during the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, according to unsealed records.

The Washington Post reported that a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents during the search of Trump’s home.

Trump at one point suggested the evidence against him had been planted by the FBI, but has also argued that he declassified the documents in order to lawfully bring them to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s legal team has been trying to block the Justice Department from reviewing the seized documents.

Last Thursday, Brooklyn-based federal judge Raymond Dearie was selected to serve as an independent arbiter to review the materials seized in the Mar-a-Lago search.

The special master will be Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, who was put forward as a possible candidate for the special master role by Trump. The Justice Department also endorsed Dearie’s appointment.