US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the search on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court, CNN reported.

The search inventory shows that classified documents had been mixed in with personal items and other materials in the boxes in which they were stored.

Federal investigators also retrieved more than 11,000 non-classified government documents from former Trump's Florida home and resort.

One box containing documents marked with confidential, secret and top secret classification identifications also contained "99 magazines/newspapers/press articles," according to the inventory from last month's search filed in federal court in Florida.

Several other boxes detailed in the inventory contained documents marked as classified stored with press clippings, as well as with articles of clothing and gifts.

The court filing also provided a breakdown of the type of markings on the classified material taken from Mar-a-Lago, including 18 documents marked top secret, 54 documents marked secret and 31 documents marked confidential.

Among the documents the FBI seized were dozens of empty folders that carried "classified" banners, according to the inventory.

There were more than 48 empty folders with a "classified" banner and 42 empty folders marked to return to the staff secretary or a military aide, DOJ said.

Those kinds of folders are designed to intentionally obscure their contents and are often reused, multiple sources familiar with White House procedures for handling classified information told CNN.

In some instances, these folders have a tracking number, two of the sources said, although such cases are rare.

The judge on Friday also released a status report the department filed under seal about its investigative team's review of the evidence so far.

Prosecutors wrote in the investigative team status report that was unsealed that "all evidence pertaining to the seized items -- including, but not limited to, the nature and manner in which they were stored, as well as any evidence with respect to particular documents or items of interest -- will inform the government's investigation."

"The investigative team has reviewed the seized materials in furtherance of its ongoing investigation, evaluating the relevance and character of each item seized, and making preliminary determinations about investigative avenues suggested or warranted by the character and nature of the seized items," the status report said.

"The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government's investigation, and the investigation will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice," the Justice Department added.

Judge Cannon last Saturday filed an order noting that the court plans to appoint a special master to oversee judicial interactions with Trump.

The order fulfills requests filed days earlier by Trump for the court to appoint a special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents before the FBI is able to review them.

Trump had previously filed a lawsuit to block the FBI from reviewing the documents that it seized in its raid of his home earlier this month.

Last Friday, the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted affidavit that was used to justify the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

While the document contains little information about the search itself, it does reveal that an initial collection of boxes from Mar-a-Lago in January yielded 15 boxes containing 184 documents that were classified, secret or top secret.

A New York Times report this week indicated that the US government recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mar-a-Lago.

According to the report, the classified documents included material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI.

