An individual was apprehended early Tuesday morning after attempting to unlawfully enter President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, Fox News reported.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Anthony Thomas Reyes, was detained by the Secret Service and subsequently arrested by the Palm Beach Police Department following the incident.

According to authorities, Reyes informed law enforcement that his objective in seeking entry to the President's Florida property was to "spread the gospel" to Trump and marry his teenage granddaughter, Kai.

This marks Reyes's second reported attempt to illicitly access the Mar-a-Lago compound, having previously received a trespassing warning on New Year's Eve when President Trump was present.

The US Secret Service confirmed the apprehension, stating, "An adult male was arrested early Tuesday morning by the Palm Beach Police Department for unlawfully entering the Mar-a-Lago Club property in Florida. Shortly after midnight, the individual scaled a perimeter fence and triggered alarms. US Secret Service personnel detained him without incident at the scene. Palm Beach Police officers responded to the scene and took the individual into custody, charging him with occupied trespassing."

Reyes faces trespassing charges, with his bond initially set at $1,000 before being raised to $50,000. Federal charges are reportedly under consideration.

President Trump was in Washington, DC at the time of the incident.