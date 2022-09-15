Dalia Falah, mother of fallen IDF Major Bar Falah, who was killed in a clash with terrorists at the Jalameh checkpoint near Jenin, described her son as "something special" and said he "was everything for her."

Falah's words were said at her home, as visitors poured in to comfort the family during the traditional seven-day mourning period.

"I have lost the king of the world," she told Kan News. "I have six children, each one better than the next. All of my children gave their heart and soul. He was something special."

Around a thousand people attended Bar Falah's funeral on Wednesday evening. His girlfriend, Ariel Sebbag, mourned, "My man, my life, who took so much on himself, who came into my life and my soul. The number of friends you had shows how much light you brought to the world."

"It's hard to find the words to be uplifting right now. Just last night I asked you to leave your scent on the pillow. I love you and I will always be yours. Don't feel guilty, you were everything to me and I will never forget you."

Speaking at the funeral, Falah's commander said Bar had been his right hand. "You did not know fear, you were a friend to me in difficult moments, and you were killed as a hero of Israel," he said.

Falah had been the deputy commander of his unit.

Turning to Falah's family, he said, "You are part of the Sayeret Nachal family forever."