A secular reservist serving in the IDF's infantry has come out in defense of Religious Zionist hesder yeshivas, calling them a "key part" of the army.

According to reservist Alon Malik, who is not religious, the hesder soldiers play an integral role in the IDF's combat abilities, since such a high percentage of hesder soldiers serve in combat roles and continue to serve in the reserves even after their release.

"I'm seeing a trend now to come out against Religious Zionism and the hesder track," Malik said. "So I want to tell you about my experience as a reservist infantry soldier."

"If there was no hesder track and the hesder reserve soldiers didn't come in outrageous percentages - and they play a part, maybe even a central part, in the infantry forces today - then we would not have an army. We really wouldn't have an army," he stressed.

He added, "If someone wants to fight the hesder yeshiva project, then he should take into account that he is going to dismantle the army - but maybe that's their whole point?"