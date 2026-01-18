הערבי יורק על קצינה באוטובוס מצלמת אבטחה

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Thursday sentenced Ahmad Muhammad, 25, a resident of the Palestinian Authority city of Huwara, to four months in prison after he spat at an IDF officer while riding a public bus.

According to a report by Walla, Muhammad was convicted under a plea agreement on charges of assaulting an IDF officer and being illegally present in Israel. In delivering the sentence, the judge emphasized the seriousness of the offense, particularly as it occurred during a time of war.

The incident took place in May on bus line 161 in Ramat Gan. An IDF officer serving on active reserve duty, dressed in uniform, boarded the bus and sat near Muhammad. During the ride, Muhammad played music at a high volume, prompting the officer to move to another seat.

According to the amended indictment, to which Muhammad pleaded guilty, when the bus reached a stop he approached the officer from behind, leaned toward her, and spat in her face. As the bus doors opened, he fled the scene. Although the officer shouted after him, neither passengers nor the driver intervened. Muhammad returned to the Palestinian Authority but surrendered to authorities later that same evening.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir condemned the incident and spoke with the officer, offering his support and expressing appreciation for her extended and dedicated reserve service. “This is a serious incident that cannot be ignored," Zamir said. “An attack on an officer in uniform is a red line and constitutes an attack on the entire IDF. I expect law enforcement to bring the attacker to justice."

The officer later described the incident, saying that at the beginning of the ride she sat next to a young man watching videos at high volume and chose to move seats. “One stop before I was supposed to get off, he stood over me, and suddenly I felt a splatter on my cheek," she said.

She added that she immediately realized it was spit, exited the bus at the next stop, and contacted police. “They took my complaint seriously and obtained video footage from the bus showing him spitting on me," she said. “This spit was not only on me - it was on the IDF uniform and on what it represents: the State of Israel."

The officer stressed the importance of accountability and deterrence, noting that the incident constituted violence and could have escalated further. “I am thankful it ended with spit, but this was an assault in every sense," she said. “It is important that he stand trial so others understand that soldiers and civilians are not to be attacked."

She concluded by saying she would continue her reserve service as long as she is needed. “It is important that soldiers are proud to wear their uniforms and, above all, that they are safe."