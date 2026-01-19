Following an expose on the infiltration of Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs into Jerusalem's Jewish areas, an apparent drop took place in the number of infiltrators entering the area daily.

However, according to journalist Yedidia Epstein, the decline is only in appearance: PA infiltrators are entering Jerusalem through the sewage system.

In a Sunday night expose on Hamal, Epstein explained that the infiltrators arrive near the security fence and enter a manhole widened in advance to allow human passage. On the Israeli-controlled side of the fence, smugglers are equipped with an electric cutting tool, which they use to break through the bars protecting the tunnels, thereby opening a passage hidden from the eyes of security forces.

The underground route allows the infiltrators to completely bypass the police observation systems.

According to Hamal, after crossing the fence line through the sewage system, the infiltrators emerge at a concealed point, skip observation areas, and continue on foot through an open sewage channel that leads directly into a residential neighborhood. There, without the police having the ability to detect them, an organized vehicle awaits to transport them to any desired destination throughout the country.

Hamal added this operation is run as a full-fledged business: Each infiltrator is required to pay approximately 800 shekels, which is split between the “engineer" responsible for preparing the passage and the driver waiting at the exit point.

Israel Police told Hamal: "Preventing the infiltration of illegal entrants into the territory of the State of Israel is the responsibility of the IDF. The underground pit that was located is situated in infrastructure under the responsibility of the IDF; therefore, handling it falls under their authority."

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said: "The incident in question is under review. IDF forces are operating in a joint effort with the Shin Bet, the Israel Police, and additional bodies to thwart terrorism and the entry of infiltrators into Israeli territory across the entire area. There are dedicated IDF forces for defense along the seam line, alongside observation posts, patrols in the field, ambushes, and extensive intelligence efforts."