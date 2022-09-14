A federal judge on Tuesday unsealed additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former US President Donald Trump’s Florida home, The Associated Press reported.

The latest portion that was unsealed shows that agents earlier obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago.

A heavily redacted version of the affidavit was made public last month, but the Justice Department requested permission to show more of it after lawyers for Trump revealed the existence of a June grand jury subpoena that sought video footage from cameras in the vicinity of the Mar-a-Lago storage room.

The newly visible portions of the FBI agent’s affidavit show that the FBI on June 24 subpoenaed for the records in June after a visit weeks earlier to Mar-a-Lago in which agents observed between 50 to 55 boxes of records in the storage room at the property, according to AP. The Trump Organization provided a hard drive on July 6 in response to the subpoena, the affidavit says.

The Justice Department has been investigating the holding of top-secret information and other classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House. FBI agents, during their August 8 search of the home and club, said they recovered more than 11,000 documents, including over 100 with classification markings.

A recent New York Times report indicated that the US government recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mar-a-Lago during the August 8 raid.

According to the report, the classified documents included material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents during the search of Trump’s home.

On Monday, the Justice Department said it is open to a judge appointing one of the candidates that Trump’s legal team put forward as a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

DOJ said senior Judge Raymond Dearie is acceptable, along with its two previously proposed selections: retired federal judges Barbara Jones and Thomas Griffith.