Former Israeli Minister Yoaz Hendel tweeted a sharp statement on Wednesday, urging Israel to stop treating Qatar as a safe haven for Hamas leaders and to adopt a more aggressive approach toward the Gulf state.

"It’s time to stop treating Qatar like a sanctuary," Hendel wrote. "Hamas leaders abroad should be eliminated."

Hendel, a lieutenant colonel in the reserves and a battalion commander, argued that Israel must impose a tangible cost on Qatar—both through overt and covert actions. "They need to feel the pressure," he said. "In reality, they’re dragging the Israeli government back."

He went on to label Qatar as an “enemy state” that bears significant responsibility for the October 7th massacre. Hendel accused Qatar of fueling anti-Israel sentiment through “venomous propaganda” and dismissed the notion that Qatar's role in the conflict is complicated.

In recent months, Hendel has also voiced strong opposition to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s proposal to end the Gaza war by establishing a limited security perimeter based on the terms of a potential deal. Hendel described the plan as a “strategic mistake.”

“As I’ve said throughout the year, Israel must maintain control of the high ground in northern Gaza,” he stated. “Otherwise, communities like Sderot and Netiv HaAsara will remain under threat. The Philadelphi Corridor, now cleared of terror activity, will revert to a smuggling and attack corridor if abandoned. Most importantly, we must ensure operational freedom similar to what exists in Judea and Samaria.”

Hendel's comments came in response to Bennett’s recent remarks promoting a comprehensive hostage deal that would include a controlled withdrawal to a security perimeter.

When journalist Amit Segal asked Bennett about Hamas’s rejection of such a plan, Bennett acknowledged the uncertainty: “There’s a gray area—these negotiations haven’t taken place.” He added, “I don’t like it, but the choice seems to be between stagnation or nothing at all.”