The IDF soldier who was attacked Wednesday night by a hammer-wielding terrorist recalled the attack in a conversation with a friend.

In the conversation, which was published on Kan News, the soldier said, "He brought a hammer to my temple. By miracle I'm alive. He also had a knife in a bag."

He continued, "If I would have fainted from the hammer and been stabbed, no one would know where I was. I was inside the pillbox. It was enormous pressure."

In the attack, the soldier suffered a light injury to his face, and was treated by military medics.

The attack occurred near Palestinian Authority Arab village of Baytin, located northeast of Ramallah in the Binyamin region. While under attack, the soldier, who was stationed at a military post in the area, fired at the terrorist and eliminated him. A knife was found on the terrorist's body.

The IDF responded that, "The quick response by the soldier, who recovered within a few seconds after being attacked with a hammer, prevented a serious attack which could have ended in his death."