A terrorist on Wednesday night attacked, using a hammer, a soldier who was stationed at a military post near the Palestinian Arab village of Baytin, located northeast of Ramallah in the Binyamin region.

The soldier opened fire at the terrorist and killed him. A knife was found on the terrorist's body.

The soldier was lightly wounded in the face and received medical treatment at the scene.

Overnight Tuesday, Israeli security forces arrested 25 wanted terror suspects and seized weapons in a series of counterterror raids across Judea and Samaria.

The terrorists and the confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

The anti-terror crackdown comes in response to an ongoing terror wave, including a shooting attack earlier this week on an Israeli bus in the Jordan Valley which left seven people wounded.