Videos taken today (Sunday) show Illegal residents crossing the security fence near Atarot, in the area from which the terrorist who carried out the attack on Friday entered.

It was reported earlier on Galei Tzahal that last Friday, the day of the murderous attacks in Beit Shean and Afula, IDF forces captured eight Illegal residents near the Reihan crossing in northern Samaria.

The Illegal residents were captured while trying to infiltrate Israeli territory and after being detained for a short period of time by the IDF, only about two hours, they were released. The IDF did not keep them in custody, and neither did the police or the Shin Bet take them in for questioning.

The IDF has not responded.