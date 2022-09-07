Israel will open a trade mission in Morocco next year, Economy Minister Orna Barbivai announced on Tuesday, according to i24NEWS.

The minister made the announcement at an economic conference supporting business ties between the two countries that normalized relations two years ago as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Barbivai said that the potential for economic cooperation was "tremendous."

Morocco renewed its official relations with Israel amid a string of normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries, brokered by the Trump administration in late 2020.

Since that time, several top Israeli officials have visited Morocco.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last August, in the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Morocco since 2003.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Rabat several months later, where he signed a ground-breaking defense memorandum of understanding.

Barbivai visited Morocco in February, where she signed a new economic cooperation and trade agreement with her Moroccan counterpart.

Last month, Israel signed a contract for the construction of a permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco. The construction will cost nearly $4 million. The embassy will be located in the same property, which housed the premises of the former Israeli liaison office before its closure in 2000, after the Second Intifada.