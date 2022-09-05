Likud candidate slams Finance Min.: 'Shocked at his language'

Former Israel Hayom editor Boaz Bismuth, who is on the Likud party's slate for the next Knesset, on Monday morning responded to statements about Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), and Liberman's statements against former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud).

In an interview with 103FM Radio, Bismuth said, "The fact that they are trying to connect [Yossi] Kamisa to the Likud movement is false, it's outrageous, it's completely untrue. This is an issue between Kamisa and Liberman."

Kamisa is a former adviser of Liberman. Last week, Kamisa told Channel 13 that Liberman had offered him $100,000 to kill a retired police official.

In response, Liberman on Sunday claimed that, "This is about Netanyahu's methods, this is not the first time - the man is simply the scum of the human race who has no red lines."

Regarding Liberman's statements about Netanyahu, Bismuth said, "I am simply shocked by this language. I think it is not appropriate, not acceptable, not respectable, and mostly shows the great pressure that he is under."

"Liberman has no problem putting the country into a spiral," Bismuth added. "Do you really think that the Yisrael Beytenu voters want election number six? Do you really think that Yisrael Beytenu voters really want a coalition with Ra'am (United Arab List)? With Meretz?

"I believe that Liberman's voters, when they see the truth of his accomplishments, the loss of the ideology that he anyways didn't have, they will come vote Likud, in my opinion.

"First of all, these Russian-speaking citizens of Israel, people with an ideology, who love Israel, want to get out of this anomaly of a year that we have just been through, and I have a basis for believing that many of them, in the coming elections, will vote for Likud."