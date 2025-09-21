Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman declared on Sunday that he will refuse to join any future government that includes representatives of haredi or Arab parties.

In an interview with Kan Bet, Liberman described both groups as “anti-Zionist elements.” “For me, there is no place for non-Zionist forces in the next government—neither Arab parties nor haredi parties. They are anti-Zionist,” he said.

“This reflects the basic values of the Zionist movement. We cannot condone shirking responsibilities. When you see violent demonstrations against IDF soldiers, attacks on military vehicles, assaults on soldiers, or allowing draft-dodgers to escape—what is that?” he added.

Liberman also warned of demographic and electoral challenges, noting that in first-grade classes in Rishon Lezion, only 36% are in non-haredi Jewish schools. “This is a challenge for the entire Zionist movement and for the State of Israel. We must preserve it as a Jewish, Zionist, and democratic state,” he said.

Addressing the electoral math, Liberman said, “If we act wisely, we can secure enough seats to form a broad and stable Zionist coalition. Everything depends on us—if we manage correctly, we will reach the desired outcome.”

On the conduct of the war, he criticized current efforts, claiming, “I see no real intention there—neither to free the hostages nor to defeat Hamas. On the contrary, the goal seems to be to buy time until the elections. Defeating Hamas requires freeing the hostages first. You cannot defeat Hamas without first releasing the hostages. The IDF is really operating there with its hands tied, and for the IDF to operate at full strength, the hostages must be freed.”