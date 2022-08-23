A senior US official on Monday told Reuters that Iran has dropped some of its key demands to renew the nuclear agreement.

According to Reuters, one of the dropped emands was that international inspectors close some probes of Iran's nuclear program.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official told the news site that Iran "came back last week and basically dropped the main hang-ups to a deal."

"We think they have finally crossed the Rubicon and moved toward possibly getting back into the deal on terms that [US] President Biden can accept. If we are closer today, it's because Iran has moved. They conceded on issues that they have been holding onto from the beginning."

Iran also "wants guarantees" that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will close its investigations into the unexplained traces of uranium, but, "We said we would never accept that," the official added.

At the same time, the official warned Reuters, an agreement is not happening in the immediate sense, and "it could take a little longer" before one is signed - if an agreement is reached at all. "We’re studying Iran’s response now and we'll get back to them soon."

Regarding the day after a deal is signed, the official told Reuters, "If we get this deal, yes, we do lift some sanctions, but Iran has to dismantle its nuclear program."

Iran's Foreign Ministry did not immediately return comment to Reuters.

Last week, Iran dropped its demand that the US remove the IRGC from its list of terror groups. At the time, a senior US administration official told CNN that, "The current version of the text, and what they are demanding, drops it. So if we are closer to a deal, that's why."