Iran has officially dropped its demand that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps be removed from the State Department's list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

According to CNN, a senior US administration official said that in Iran's response on Monday to a draft nuclear deal agreement proposed by the European Union, Iran did not include that demand.

"The current version of the text, and what they are demanding, drops it," the official said to CNN. "So if we are closer to a deal, that's why."

According to the report, Iran also dropped its demands ragarding actions against companies tied to the IRGC.

"The President has been firm and consistent that he will not lift the terrorism designation of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps" the official added.

The official said that the deal is closer than it was two weeks ago but added: "The outcome remains uncertain as some gaps remain. President Biden will only approve a deal that meets our national security interests."