The US on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack that occurred in Jerusalem on Saturday night, in which eight people were injured.

“The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight victims, including at least five U.S. citizens. We wish all the victims a speedy recovery. We remain in close contact with our Israeli partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“Our Ambassador to Israel and U.S. officials in Jerusalem are in touch with the families of the U.S. citizen victims, to whom we have offered our sympathies and support. The U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas. Our team in Jerusalem has been working around the clock to support the victims and their families, and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

The suspect in the shooting attack, which took place at a bus stop near the Western Wall in Jerusalem, turned himself in to security forces Sunday morning.

Police, Border Police, the IDF, and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) had engaged in a manhunt following the shooting.

After six hours, the alleged terrorist turned himself in and was taken for questioning. His weapon was also seized.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides wrote earlier on Sunday, "Deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were injured in this attack. I’ve spoken with the families and will keep them in my prayers. Continuing to monitor the situation."