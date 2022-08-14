Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum on Saturday night welcomed the shooting attack in Jerusalem in which eight people were injured, including two seriously.

The attack, he said, is "a natural response to the occupation and the settlers and their daily crimes against our people and our land and the holy places of Islam and Christianity."

Saturday night’s attack occurred near the Old City of Jerusalem.

According to initial reports, two terrorists apparently fired at a bus and fled the scene.

Magen David Adom said the attack took place in two different locations - on HaShalom Street near the Old City of Jerusalem, and at the entrance to the King David's Tomb parking lot.

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment to the victims and evacuated them to hospitals.

The mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, commented on the shooting attack.

"I trust the Israel Police and security forces to lay their hands on the despicable terrorist tonight. Jerusalem is stronger than any event and we will not allow any terrorist to harm the routine of life in the public sphere. The capital of Israel will continue to be a city full of life, joy and vitality," he said.