A U.S. Embassy Jerusalem spokesperson responded to the shooting attack near the Western Wall Saturday night and confirmed that U.S. citizens were among the victims

"We are shocked and saddened by the terrorist attack on August 14 outside the Old City of Jerusalem. We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions", the spokesperson said.



"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and we wish all of them a quick and full recovery', he added.

"We can confirm that U.S. citizens were among the victims", the source noted. "We are gathering further information. Due to privacy concerns we will have no further comment."

"The Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad take seriously our responsibility to protect U.S. citizens abroad."

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides wrote: "Deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were injured in this attack. I’ve spoken with the families and will keep them in my prayers. Continuing to monitor the situation".