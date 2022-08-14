The suspect in last night's shooting attack at a bus stop near the Western Wall in Jerusalem last night turned himself in to security forces Sunday morning.

Police, Border Police, the IDF, and the Shabak had engaged in a manhunt following the shooting at about 1:30 am in which eight people were wounded, two seriously.

After six hours, the alleged terrorist turned himself in and was taken for questioning. His weapon was also seized.

According to Magen David Adom, the shooting took place in two different locations - on HaShalom Street near the Old City of Jerusalem, and at the entrance to the King David's Tomb parking lot.

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment to the victims and evacuated them to hospitals. Among the seriously injured victims are a pregnant woman in her 30s and a tourist from the United States.

The director of the trauma unit at Shaare Zedek Hospital, Dr. Alon Schwartz, updated on Sunday morning that the pregnant woman who was seriously injured had an emergency delivery of her baby, and that the newborn is in serious but stable condition.

Another person is hospitalized in serious condition at Shaare Zedek, and four others in light condition remain hospitalized in the emergency room.

Local residents are reporting seeing security forces searching for the terrorists in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.

Police initially blocked the exits from the Western Wall plaza and the crowd was unable to leave the area. Later, worshipers were permitted to leave.

MDA Senior EMT Nehemia Katz and MDA Paramedic David Trachtenberg said: "We were on scene very quickly. On Ma'ale Hashalom St. we saw a passenger bus standing in the middle of the road, bystanders called us to treat two males around 30 years old who were on the bus with gunshot wounds. They were fully conscious and walking with wounds to the upper body. We provided them with lifesaving treatment and were taken to hospital by MDA ambulances that had arrived at the scene."

"From there we went to the King David's Tomb parking area and found 4 males, one aged 50 and three aged 30, all fully conscious and with gunshot wounds. A few moments later the MDA ATV brought us another victim, a woman in her 30s with gunshot wounds. We provided lifesaving treatment to the victims and conveyed them urgently to hospitals, with 2 in serious condition and 5 in mild to moderate condition."

The mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, commented on the shooting attack.

"I trust the Israel Police and security forces to lay their hands on the despicable terrorist tonight. Jerusalem is stronger than any event and we will not allow any terrorist to harm the routine of life in the public sphere. The capital of Israel will continue to be a city full of life, joy and vitality," he said.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev commented on the arrest: "I congratulate the Israel Police and the ISA for the quick and determined action, which led to the fact that the terrorist who carried out the serious attack tonight in Jerusalem is in our hands. The State of Israel will persecute anywhere and at any time those who seek to harm it, and will lay its hands on them. They will not have a single moment of peace."

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai commented on the arrest: "The fruitful cooperation between all the security forces has proven itself once again," said the Commissioner, "The Israel Police is determined in its war against terrorism. Let every terrorist know that the long hand of the security forces will reach every terrorist."

credit: משטרת ישראל

credit: משטרת ישראל

credit: משטרת ישראל

Shalom, the taxi driver who drove the terrorist on his way to turn himself in, without knowing that he was driving a terrorist, said in an interview to Galei Yisrael, "I picked up the terrorist where the Beitar lots are, he stopped me on the street, asked if I was free. He spoke fluent Hebrew. When he got in the car I noticed he was a little scared, I dropped him off at the police."

"And suddenly after I drove 400 meters a car followed me. The policeman says to me 'God loves you', I turn back and see the gun with the bullets in the back seat. I could have gotten a bullet in the head. A miracle happened to me," he added.