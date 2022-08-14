Is one of former US President Donald Trump's closest confidants behind the raid on Mar-A-Lago?

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the FBI received information from an anonymous source that the former president is allegedly hiding top-secret documents that were taken from the White House at the end of his presidency on his Mar-A-Lago property.

Trump's inner circle is suspecting those closest to him, including his wife Melania and son-in-law Jared Kushner, of leaking the information to the FBI. Newsweek is also reporting that the raid on Mar-A-Lago took place due to a human source that met with the FBI and hinted at the fact that the documents were located on the property. Sources related to the investigation into the former president told Newsweek that the raid was meant to take place when he wasn't on the property.

Trump himself continued to post on his social network, "Truth Social," strongly criticizing the FBI agents who came to his property. "NOW THEY RAID MY HOME, ban my lawyers, and, without any witnesses allowed, break the lock that they asked us to install on the storage area that we showed them early on, which held papers that they could have had months ago for the asking, and without the ridiculous political grandstanding of a ‘break in’ to a very storied, important, and high visibility place, just before the Midterm Elections," Trump wrote.

"The whole World was watching as the FBI rummaged through the house, including the former First Lady’s closets (and clothing!), alone and unchecked. They even demanded that the security cameras be turned off (we refused), but there was no way of knowing if what they took was legitimate, or was there a ‘plant?’ This was, after all, the FBI!" the former president wrote in another post. In additional posts, he continued to attack the authorities and even claimed that the investigation was a political one, meant to prevent him from running in 2024.