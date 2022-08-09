The FBI on Monday conducted a search at the Mar-a-Lago home of former US President Donald Trump, the former president said in a statement quoted by Politico.

“They even broke into my safe,” Trump said in the statement in which he described the search as a “raid.”

Trump said his complex in Florida it was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he added.

Two sources confirmed to CBS News that the raid was connected to White House records. In February, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of White House records.

The National Archives said at the time that some of the documents Trump turned over to them had been ripped up and taped back together, and that classified materials were found amid 15 boxes of records it retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January.

The raid took place hours after Politico reported that attorney John Rowley, a former federal prosecutor, is now representing Trump in talks with the Department of Justice about executive privilege issues related to the department’s investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The FBI and US Attorney’s offices in Washington and for the Southern District of Florida did not immediately respond to requests for comment.