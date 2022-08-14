A senior Egyptian security delegation is expected to visit Israel and Gaza in the near future, in order to discuss the release of Islamic Jihad leader in Samaria Basa'am Asadi and security prisoner Khalil Awawada, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

It was Asadi's arrest that prompted the Islamic Jihad terror group to threaten to carry out an attack on Israelis near the Gaza border, leading Israel to close roads and transportation in the area. When the tensions and threats continued, Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn to end the threat.

Awawada has been on a hunger strike for over 150 days, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed noted.

As part of the ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic Jihad terror group, it was agreed that Egypt would work to release Asadi and Awawada. The Islamic Jihad leader has claimed that Israel agreed to these conditions, which were set by Islamic Jihad. Israel has denied these claims.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad has also threatened to renew the fighting with Israel if Israel does not release the two prisoners or if Awawada dies.

Da'ud Shihab, a senior Islamic Jihad official, told the news outlet that his terror organization is in constant contact with Egypt, especially regarding Awawada's release, due to his serious health situation and the danger to his life.