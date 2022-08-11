The Likud party is still counting the votes from its primaries, which were held Wednesday, but initial results have been published.

A total of 79,735 Likud members voted in the primaries, representing about 58% of the party's 140,000 members. As of 9:30a.m., 40% of the votes had been counted.

So far, the results of the primaries are as follows:

1. Yariv Levin

2. Eli Cohen

3. Yoav Gallant

4. David (Dudi) Amsalem

5. Amir Ohana

6. Yoav Kisch

7. Nir Barkat

8. Miri Regev

9. Avi Dichter

10. Miki Zohar

11. Yisrael Katz

12. David Bitan

13. Shlomo Karhi

14. Ham Katz

15. Danny Danon

16. Yuli Edelstein

17. Ofir Akunis

18. Galit Distel Atbaryan

19. Boaz Bismuth

20. Etty Atia

21. Ofir Katz

22. Keti Shitrit

23. May Golan

24. Gila Gamliel

25. Tzachi Hanegbi

26. Erez Tadmor

27. Keren Barak

28. Gilad Sharon

29. Moshe Passal

30. Tali Gottlieb

31. Orly Levi-Abekasis

32. Uzi Dayan

33. Dorit Ohana

34. Avi Simchon

35. Moshe Feiglin

36. Osnat Mark

37. Ayoob Kara

38. Gadi Yevarkan

39. Felicia Moalem

The Likud also approved the reservation of five spots, as requested by Netanyahu. The final results will be published later Thursday morning.