The Likud party is still counting the votes from its primaries, which were held Wednesday, but initial results have been published.
A total of 79,735 Likud members voted in the primaries, representing about 58% of the party's 140,000 members. As of 9:30a.m., 40% of the votes had been counted.
So far, the results of the primaries are as follows:
1. Yariv Levin
2. Eli Cohen
3. Yoav Gallant
4. David (Dudi) Amsalem
5. Amir Ohana
6. Yoav Kisch
7. Nir Barkat
8. Miri Regev
9. Avi Dichter
10. Miki Zohar
11. Yisrael Katz
12. David Bitan
13. Shlomo Karhi
14. Ham Katz
15. Danny Danon
16. Yuli Edelstein
17. Ofir Akunis
18. Galit Distel Atbaryan
19. Boaz Bismuth
20. Etty Atia
21. Ofir Katz
22. Keti Shitrit
23. May Golan
24. Gila Gamliel
25. Tzachi Hanegbi
26. Erez Tadmor
27. Keren Barak
28. Gilad Sharon
29. Moshe Passal
30. Tali Gottlieb
31. Orly Levi-Abekasis
32. Uzi Dayan
33. Dorit Ohana
34. Avi Simchon
35. Moshe Feiglin
36. Osnat Mark
37. Ayoob Kara
38. Gadi Yevarkan
39. Felicia Moalem
The Likud also approved the reservation of five spots, as requested by Netanyahu. The final results will be published later Thursday morning.