The Honorable President Isaac Herzog

President of the State of Israel

Beit HaNassi

Jerusalem, Israel

Dear President Herzog,

We write this letter in response to your invitation to concerned Israelis and Jews to express opinions about the request by Prime Minister Netanyahu for a pardon. We believe your request for input as to what is best for the Jewish nation is an appropriate and wise one, as we are all affected.

We implore you to grant the pardon. The criminal charges against the Prime Minister interfere with his ability to manage the serious challenges Israel faces and are a source of acrimony among the Israeli people. It is time this ugly chapter in Israeli politics comes to an end.

Pardoning the Prime Minister will have several salubrious effects. It will help heal the internal divisions among the Israeli people at a time when unity is vital to the survival of the Jewish state. In an election year, it will allow various political parties to consider joining a coalition with Likud by removing the issue of a pending criminal trial of Likud’s leader.

A broader coalition will provide more stability for Israel’s government during turbulent times. It will also eliminate a talking point often used by Israel’s enemies as they try to exploit the case against the Prime Minister by accusing all of Israel of corruption.

A pardon will also strengthen Israel’s ties with the United States. President Donald Trump has twice asked you to pardon Prime Minister Netanyahu. It would be a gesture of respect to honor the U.S. President's public request, and a sign of disrespect to reject President Trump’s pleas. It is very much in the American interest to have its most reliable ally in the Middle East be strong and united as they confront their common enemies.

We are, of course, aware that some of the Prime Minister’s political adversaries will object that the Prime Minister has not admitted guilt. The political motives behind that objection are transparent. The Prime Minister’s principled refusal to admit wrongdoing in the face of spurious legal charges does not justify continuing to force the State of Israel to endure the pointless trial that has burdened them for years.

For the sake of the security of Israel and in service of the relationship between Israel and the United States, we respectfully urge you to make the obvious choice to pardon the Prime Minister.

Respectfully,

Gerald Platt and Steven Goldberg

Gerald Platt is the President of American Friends of Likud and a member of the World Jewish Congress American Section Governing Board.

Steven Goldberg is an Advisory Board Member of American Friends of Likud and a member of the International Board of Governors of Ariel University.