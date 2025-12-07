Former Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that, in his view, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s request for presidential clemency is unnecessary and that the matter should be resolved in court.

“An innocent person should not seek clemency. A prime minister who claims innocence must be acquitted through a proper trial. It is not ideal for the country that a prime minister is on trial, but canceling the trial is not the solution,” Galant said in an interview with IDF Radio.

He later sharply criticized the recent changes to the conscription law, saying they represent a departure from the principles of the Likud as he knew them. “The Likud has never taken such an un-Zionist stance. It is a low point for the party, a deviation from the Zionist path that has guided us for 77 years.”

When asked about the appointment of Major General Goffman as head of the Mossad, Galant offered a brief response: “The head of the Mossad should be someone who understands special operations and intelligence.”