The counting of the votes in the primaries of the Likud party which were held on Wednesday continues into Thursday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., about 20% of the votes had been counted. The following candidates are in the first 13 spots on the slate at this point: Yariv Levin, Eli Cohen, Yoav Galant, Dudi Amsalem, Amir Ohana, Nir Barkat, Yoav Kisch, Miri Regev, Miki Zohar, Yisrael Katz, David Bitan, Avi Dichter and Shlomo Karhi.

In addition, the five reserved spots on the Likud slate requested by party leader Benjamin Netanyahu were approved.

The final results are expected to be published later on Thursday morning.

About 79,735 people voted in Wednesday’s primaries, which makes up 58% of the 140,000 Likud members.

An exit poll of the Likud primaries prepared by Shlomo Filber and Zuriel Sharon of Direct Polls and published on Wednesday night indicates that the Likud slate is going to change, especially in the top ten.

According to the exit poll, Yariv Levin, Amir Ohana, Yoav Kisch, David Amsalem and Yoav Galant will be ranked in the top spots.