Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud) set off outrage among the haredi parties on Wednesday when he voted for a bill proposed by the opposition to legalize civil marriages in Israel.

United Torah Judaism Chairman MK Yitzchak Goldknopf attacked the government and Ohana, stating: "The Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu continues to violate all the agreements and understandings with the haredi sector."

"Today, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana went a step further by voting for a bill that totally tramples our holy Torah contrary to previous understandings and the historic pact between the Likud and the haredi parties that was based on preserving the values of Jewish tradition," Goldknopf added.

The Degel Hatorah faction also lambasted Ohana for the vote. "Amir Ohana did an unconscionable act and supported the opposition's civil marriage bill, in violation of the agreement between the Likud and UTJ to maintain the status quo. The mistake we made by obliging to the Likud's request by supporting him as Knesset Speaker, will not happen again."

The Shas party also published an official condemnation, which read: "Shas expresses harsh protest of the Knesset Speaker's vote for the bill that harms the institution of marriage according to the laws of Moses and Israel, in total contradiction to the coalition's position."

“This is a law that constitutes a grave breach of Israel, one that could undermine the foundations of the Jewish identity of the State of Israel. The vote by the Speaker of the Knesset together with the opposition on such a sensitive and fundamental issue is a serious provocation, proving that he is unfit for his role as Speaker of the Knesset of the religious camp,” the party stated.

MK Dan Illouz (Likud) responded to the criticism: “A reminder for those who got confused: Likud is a nationalist and liberal party, Zionist and traditional, not a branch of Degel Hatorah. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana faithfully represents our DNA and voted with full approval in accordance with an agreement known to everyone. The wild attacks by the haredi parties are intended only to try to embarrass him, but they will not make us forget: we are the largest party in the coalition, representing a public that serves and is loyal to a traditional, Zionist, and inclusive path. I will continue to insist on our way,” Illouz said.