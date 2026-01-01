A poll run by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 found that if the elections were held today, the Likud would win 26 seats in the Knesset, while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party would win 21.

Yair Golan's Democrats would win 11 seats, Yesh Atid 10, Shas nine, Otzma Yehudit nine, Yisrael Beytenu nine, Yashar nine, United Torah Judaism seven, Hadash-Ta'al five, and United Arab List five.

In total, the non-Netanyahu bloc would receive 59 seats, the Netanyahu bloc 51 seats, and the Arab parties together would receive ten.

While the Religious Zionist Party is close to the electoral threshold, it does not pass it, nor do the Reservists, Blue and White, and Balad.

Asked which of the two candidates is the most fit to serve as Prime Minister, 42% said Benjamin Netanyahu, while 34% said Bennett. 19% said that they did not prefer either of the two.