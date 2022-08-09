כך נראה המבצע של הימ"מ והשב"כ בשכם

IDF forces and forces from the Yamam counterterrorism unit on Tuesday morning operated in Shechem (Nablus), and killed terrorist Ibrahim al-Nablusi following a fierce firefight.

The IDF has published rare documentation of the firefight from the helmet cameras of the soldiers. In the footage, the soldiers can be seen operating in daylight under heavy fire, as rare documentation from inside the house where the shootout with the terrorists took place.

Border Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Amir Cohen said that "for many hours, starting on Monday evening, IDF soldiers acted against the wanted terrorist operative who carried out a long series of attacks. This morning they entered with courage, professionalism and determination the heart of the Casbah of the city of Nablus. The Shabak's information was focused and the force prepared a plan that created massive pressure on the structure along with an in-depth analysis of the terrorists' escape routes. During a heavy exchange of fire, the IDF soldiers acted with great resourcefulness and succeeded in their mission."

"Unfortunately, we lost Zili, man's best friend who was also a brave warrior. Border Police forces, the Shabak and the IDF will continue to operate at every point in Judea and Samaria against terrorist operatives to maintain the safety of the citizens of Israel," he concluded.

Initially, IDF and Yamam forces arrived at the scene, as snipers gathered on nearby rooftops. The forces called to al-Nablusi to turn himself in, but al-Nablusi responded by opening fire at the forces, who returned fire and hurled grenades. Later, the forces fired a number of antitank missiles, until al-Nablusi was eliminated.