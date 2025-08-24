ISA, Israel Police, on Sunday night arrested seven Palestinian Authority Arabs on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

The Arabs, who were in pre-1967 Israel illegally, were arrested on the boardwalk in northern Tel Aviv.

The ISA's Sunday afternoon warning led Israel Police to immediately send a special counterterrorism team which worked with the ISA, during an hours-long pursuit, to arrest the seven terrorists, who were then taken for interrogation.

It is believed that the Arabs are from Shechem (Nablus), and were incriminated using technological means.

One of the supects, who is from Shechem, decided to carry out a terror attack, but it is not yet clear if he was armed. When the forces reached him, they drew weapons and he raised his hands and surrendered.