Arresting an illegal Arab (illustrative)
Arresting an illegal Arab (illustrative)Police spokesperson

ISA, Israel Police, on Sunday night arrested seven Palestinian Authority Arabs on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

The Arabs, who were in pre-1967 Israel illegally, were arrested on the boardwalk in northern Tel Aviv.

The ISA's Sunday afternoon warning led Israel Police to immediately send a special counterterrorism team which worked with the ISA, during an hours-long pursuit, to arrest the seven terrorists, who were then taken for interrogation.

Related articles:

It is believed that the Arabs are from Shechem (Nablus), and were incriminated using technological means.

One of the supects, who is from Shechem, decided to carry out a terror attack, but it is not yet clear if he was armed. When the forces reached him, they drew weapons and he raised his hands and surrendered.