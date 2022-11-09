An extraordinary international collaboration was launched Monday at the Yigal Alon ORT High School in Nof HaGalil.

This international collaboration is between Pitchon-Lev and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Israel; in it, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office is supporting Pitchon Lev’s Program 7, which is designed to empower and advance youth from the social and geographic periphery in Israel. The event took place in the presence of the Head of Mission to Israel, Abby Ya-Ping Lee; Mayor of Nof HaGalil, Ronen Plot; and Pitchon-Lev's CEO, Eli Cohen, and included employees of the Municipality's education department.

During the event, senior officials met with the students of Program 7, touring the school and Pitchon-Lev’s Aid Center in Nof HaGalil. They also met a Program 7 graduate who told his personal story and how the program contributed to his empowerment and development.

Eli Cohen, CEO of Pitchon-Lev, said: "We are delighted and excited to be here at Nof HaGalil. We are very honored to be in the presence of Head of Mission of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Abby Ya-Ping Lee, and Mayor Ronen Plot, to launch this extraordinary collaboration."

"Program 7 is one of Pitchon-Lev’s long-term educational and empowerment programs. It is designed to provide young people from challenging backgrounds with the tools and skills to cope and lead successful adult lives.

"I thank Head of Mission Abby Ya-Ping Lee and the people of Taiwan for choosing to support this important program. My gratitude and thanks to the Mayor of Nof HaGalil, my friend Ronen Plot, for our collaboration in this project and in many other projects, such as the Aid Center that we opened just a year ago."

Mayor of Nof HaGalil, Ronen Plot, also spoke about the exciting initiative and cooperation between the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Israel, the Municipality, and the not-for-profit Pitchon-Lev.

"I am so pleased to see the collaboration with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office and the Municipality of Nof HaGalil in support for our community," he said. "This is a critical social project which is so important to empower the youth in the city."

The Head of Mission of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Israel, Ms. Abby Ya-Ping Lee said: "It is a great honor for me to be here in the Nof HaGalil to launch this cooperation for the benefit of Israeli youth."

"Taiwan and Israel have many shared values. Compassion and assistance to those in need are deeply rooted in our cultures. We believe that no one should be 'left behind.’ This is also the spirit of cooperation between Pitchon-Lev and of Mayor Plot that we saw recently displayed in accepting and helping the refugees from the war in Ukraine.

"Taiwan is committed to working with like-minded partners from all over the world to find solutions to global challenges. I am proud to support this important project, which goes beyond the development of the next generation of leaders. The project sows the seeds of the 'Wheel of Kindness' and will continue to be an influence for good both in Israel and in the rest of the world."

Program 7 operates in various schools throughout the country, and is designed to assist secondary school students with the desire and ability, especially those living in Israel's social and geographic periphery to integrate and succeed by finding stable meaningful work, preparation for vocational training and university. It does this by focusing on personal empowerment of the participant, successful completion of school, full military/national/civil service, successful integration into civilian life, and development of social responsibility and education for mutual responsibility.