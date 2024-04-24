US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a $95 billion war aid measure that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

“We rose to the moment. we came together. and we got it done,” Biden said at an event to announce the signing, adding, “Now we need to move fast, and we are.”

According to the president, the transfer of an initial aid package of military assistance will begin in a matter of hours — the first tranche from about $61 billion allocated for Ukraine, according to US officials. It is expected to include air defense capabilities, artillery rounds, armored vehicles, and other weapons to assist Ukrainian forces.

On Tuesday, the US Senate passed the package which includes $14 billion in military assistance to Israel, and $4 billion in weapons funding for Taiwan and the US's other Indo-Pacific allies.

In addition, the package contains $48 billion in Ukraine security aid, and a bill forcing TikTok's owners to sell to a US firm or see the platform banned in the US.

The package passed 79-18, with three Democrats and 15 Republicans voting against its passage. It now goes to US President Joe Biden for his signature.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked the US for the bill's passage, writing, "I thank the U.S. Senate for passing the Israel aid package tonight with an overwhelming bipartisan majority."

"As we mark 200 days to the barbaric October 7th terror attack by Hamas, Israel and the United States stand together in the fight against terrorism, defending democracy and our shared values.

"The Israel aid package that now passed both houses of Congress is a clear testament to the strength of our alliance and sends a strong message to all our enemies.

Thank you Sen. Schumer & Leader McConnell for your unwavering commitment to Israel's security. The Israel-U.S. strategic partnership is unbreakable."

Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Herzog responded to the approval of the $95 billion package sending aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, writing, "I wish to thank the U.S. Senate for passing the Israel aid package with overwhelming bipartisan support. This package is timely and critical to Israel's security in the face of strategic threats and sends a strong message to our enemies that we stand together."

"Thank you, America, for investing in our alliance."