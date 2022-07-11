A source in the Likud party estimates that if MK Amichai Chikli is interested in having a spot on the Likud slate for the next Knesset reserved for him, he will get one.

The party's chairman, Benjamin Netanyahu, has the option of reserving three spots for three candidates - one each between spots 1-10, 11-20 and 21-30. It is estimated that Chikli will receive the reserved spot between 11 and 20, MK Idit Silman will receive the spot between 21 and 30 and Gal Hirsch will receive the spot in the tenth place on the slate.

MK Nir Orbach, according to the source, will not be reserved a spot on the Likud slate. According to a report in Israel Hayom, Orbach may be promised a position as minister after the formation of the government, but this has not yet been agreed upon.

Earlier on Sunday, MK Chikli decided to accept the compromise proposed by the court in his case.

Under the proposal, he will withdraw the appeal he filed against the declaration of him being a defector from the Yamina party and resign from the Knesset, and in return he will be able to run in the upcoming elections in an existing party.