For the first time since October 7th, 2023, a public opinion election poll has granted the Likud 28 seats, the number of seats the party received in pre-war polls.

This being said, according to the poll, published on Friday in Maariv, the current coalition bloc is down to 52 seats, after the Religious Zionist Party sank below the electoral threshold. The opposition bloc received 57 seats in the poll.

The full seat distribution according to the poll: Likud 28, Bennett 20, Yisrael Beytenu 11, Democrats 11, Shas 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, Yesh Atid 8, Yashar! with Eisenkot 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and United Arab List 5.

Blue and White, Religious Zionists, Yoaz Hendel's Reservist Party, and Balad do not pass the electoral threshold.