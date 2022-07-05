Likud MK: Yamina is part of the left-wing bloc

MK Yariv Levin (Likud) on Tuesday morning said that the Yamina party, headed by Interior MInister Ayelet Shaked, is not part of the nationalist camp.

"I see all sorts of polls that count her as part of the right-wing bloc, and that is not true - it is an attempt to mislead the public," Levin told Kol Barama Radio.

"She is part of the left-wing bloc. Were it not for many actions that she took, we would have been able to bring down the government a lot earlier."

"The whole attempt to count Yamina as if it can belong to our bloc is absurd," he added. "Yamina made its choice, Shaked stands at the head of Yamina. This is an issue for the other bloc."

Regarding whether Yamina's MK Nir Orbach, who played a significant role in bringing down the government, will be granted a spot in the Likud, Levin said, "MK Orbach certainly did several important things for the sake of bringing down the government, but he does not reach the place of [MK Idit] Silman and [MK Amchai] Chikli. Not in the timing and not in the strength. I don't think that we have any obligation to him."