The teachers' strike is continuing today (Thursday, June 23), with schools closing their doors for the second consecutive day.

Some cities have announced, however, that local kindergartens will continue functioning as usual. These include, among others, the municipalities of Givat Shmuel, Afula, as well as the Judea Regional Council.

In Ashkelon, kindergarten children and community centers will host extracurricular activities including sports, and the Binyamin Regional Council will also host certain activities for kindergarten children.

In Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal, Modi'in Maccabim-Reut, and Ness Ziona children will have access to extracurricular activities before schools open up.

Jerusalem, Givatayim, Ramat Gan and Shoham have announced that all city educational facilities will remain closed.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton on Wednesday said she sympathizes with the striking teachers.

"I understand the teachers’ frustration. The strike could have been avoided if the Treasury had complied with the teachers' demands to negotiate with them today," the minister said in an interview with Kan 11 News.

"There is already talk today of one educator for two classes - this is an inconceivable notion and I will not allow it to happen. The education system is at its wit’s end," added Shasha-Biton.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman has made clear that he would not negotiate teachers' salaries unless they are willing to rethink their vacation schedules.

The changes to vacations would be made so that the school year is more in line with the vacations offered by parents' workplaces.